Mission: St. Louis announced the promotion of James Watson to senior vice president of engagement, adding him to the executive leadership team. Watson will be responsible for building, cultivating and maintaining relationships both internally and externally. He has helped grow the organization over the last seven years, including more than doubling the size of the workforce development program. As a certified Community Health Worker (CHW) Watson serves on the CHW Board of Leaders to help regionally advance the community health worker movement. He has been awarded the FOCUS St. Louis What’s Right With the Region award, and has been named a St. Louis American Foundation Young Leader awardee.
People on the Move
James Watson named Sr. VP of engagement at Mission: St. Louis
- The St. Louis American Staff
