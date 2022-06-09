James Watson

James Watson

Mission: St. Louis announced the promotion of James Watson to senior vice president of engagement, adding him to the executive leadership team. Watson will be responsible for building, cultivating and maintaining relationships both internally and externally. He has helped grow the organization over the last seven years, including more than doubling the size of the workforce development program. As a certified Community Health Worker (CHW) Watson serves on the CHW Board of Leaders to help regionally advance the community health worker movement. He has been awarded the FOCUS St. Louis What’s Right With the Region award, and has been named a St. Louis American Foundation Young Leader awardee.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.