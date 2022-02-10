Janelle Stowers, owner and broker of Stowers Realty Group, was recently sworn in as a director for the Missouri Association of Realtors in January 2022. She was also recently named vice president of the Ferguson Neighborhood Improvement Board. Stowers is currently working to get the Realty Central Education school started. Stowers has an MBA as well as a masters of education in adult and higher learning, both from UMSL.
People on the Move
Janelle Stowers named director for realtors group
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- T.D. Jakes’ daughter Cora Jakes Coleman and her husband divorce
- Parents upset after white principal says “negro” on intercom
- Coroner confirms cause of death for former Miss USA Chelsie Kryst
- Disney Jr. series ‘Rise Up, Sing Out’ teaches racial equity through the eyes of children
- Jeannie Mai slams claim of her and Jeezy raising their child to be agender
- Roller skating key to Chad Harrell’s business success
- St. Louis has new key to Black home ownership
- Betty Suggs makes her final transition at 86
- Jane Dueker up to old tricks
- Wash U, BJC help patients make right call for COVID-19 aftercare
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.