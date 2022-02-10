Janelle Stowers

Janelle Stowers, owner and broker of Stowers Realty Group, was recently sworn in as a director for the Missouri Association of Realtors in January 2022. She was also recently named vice president of the Ferguson Neighborhood Improvement Board.  Stowers is currently working to get the Realty Central Education school started. Stowers has an MBA as well as a masters of education in adult and higher learning, both from UMSL.

