Pedal the Cause announced that Jaqui Rogers has been named to their Board of Directors. Rogers is a DEI consultant for BJC Health Care, and holds a BS degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, an MBA from Webster University, and a PhD in educational leadership from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Pedal the Cause is one of the top-ten peer-to-peer cycling experiences in the country, having donated over $40 million since 2010 to fund the best and brightest ideas in cancer research. 100 percent of participant-raised funds support innovative, early-stage cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. To date, Pedal the Cause has funded 203 cancer research projects.
