Jasmine Crawford

Jasmine Crawford

Midtown Community Services, which strives to break down barriers created by poverty, isolation and prejudice, recently welcomed Jasmine Crawford as its new Family PRIDE Coordinator. In her role, Crawford works one-on-one with families during the first five years of their children’s lives to ensure every child in the program is hitting important milestones and is school-ready by the time they enter kindergarten. Crawford also facilitates developmental playgroups for children and educational and empowerment workshops for their parents. Crawford graduated from Florissant Valley Community College with a bachelor of social work degree. Prior to joining Midtown, Crawford served as an advocate/case manager in Family Forward’s ROW Program.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.