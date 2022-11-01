Midtown Community Services, which strives to break down barriers created by poverty, isolation and prejudice, recently welcomed Jasmine Crawford as its new Family PRIDE Coordinator. In her role, Crawford works one-on-one with families during the first five years of their children’s lives to ensure every child in the program is hitting important milestones and is school-ready by the time they enter kindergarten. Crawford also facilitates developmental playgroups for children and educational and empowerment workshops for their parents. Crawford graduated from Florissant Valley Community College with a bachelor of social work degree. Prior to joining Midtown, Crawford served as an advocate/case manager in Family Forward’s ROW Program.
People on the Move
Jasmine Crawford named family PRIDE coordinator
- St. Louis American Staff
