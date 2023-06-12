Jasmine Evans has been named director of marketing and communications at St. Louis Area Foodbank. Evans has served as a mass media instructor at Southeast Missouri State University as well as an adjunct professor at Lindenwood University. She has done communications work for KAI Design & Build, the UP Companies, and Forest Park Forever. She holds a master of arts in communications – training and development from Lindenwood University. The St. Louis Area Foodbank’s mission is building a stronger bi-state region by nourishing people, empowering communities, and transforming systems.
People on the Move
Jasmine Evans named director of marketing at Foodbank
