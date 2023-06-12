Jasmine Evans

Jasmine Evans

 Photo courtesy of Jasmine Evans

Jasmine Evans has been named director of marketing and communications at St. Louis Area Foodbank.  Evans has served as a mass media instructor at Southeast Missouri State University as well as an adjunct professor at Lindenwood University.  She has done communications work for KAI Design & Build, the UP Companies, and Forest Park Forever.  She holds a master of arts in communications – training and development from Lindenwood University. The St. Louis Area Foodbank’s mission is building a stronger bi-state region by nourishing people, empowering communities, and transforming systems.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.