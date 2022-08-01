Missouri Foundation for Health named Jasmine N. Hall Ratliff as executive director of its 501c3 nonprofit, Build Missouri Health. She returns to MFH after working at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and with Keecha Harris and Associates, Inc. for the past two years. During her 10 years at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, she led various projects, including the Kids’ Safe and Healthful Foods Project and the New Jersey Partnership for Healthy Kids. She also secured funding for a national initiative to decrease childhood obesity among American Indians and Alaska Natives. Hall Ratliff earned her master’s degree in health administration from Saint Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice, where she was also an adjunct professor.
People on the Move
Jasmine Hall Ratliff named executive director for Build Missouri Health
