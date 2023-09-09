Jason Ware has been named vice president of operations for St. Louis area non-profit Rung for Women. Prior to this position, Ware worked at Rise Community Development Foundation, and seven years at CareSTL in a variety of positions including chief financial officer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Harris-Stowe State University and a master’s degree in business administration and management from Lindenwood University. Among his many awards, Ware has received an Emergent Leader award from 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis, a distinguished alumni award from Harris-Stowe State University and Student of the Year recognition from the National Association of Black Accountants.
Jason Ware named VP of operations at Rung for Women
