Jason Ware

Jason Ware

 Photo courtesy of Lincoln University Pinterest

Jason Ware has been named vice president of operations for St. Louis area non-profit Rung for Women. Prior to this position, Ware worked at Rise Community Development Foundation, and seven years at CareSTL in a variety of positions including chief financial officer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Harris-Stowe State University and a master’s degree in business administration and management from Lindenwood University. Among his many awards, Ware has received an Emergent Leader award from 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis, a distinguished alumni award from Harris-Stowe State University and Student of the Year recognition from the National Association of Black Accountants.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.