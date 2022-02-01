Jeanetta Hawkins, founder and CEO of Personal Touches by Jeanetta, was named to the board of Habitat for Neighborhood Business. Hawkins is a special events design and party rental company with over 33 years of creative design experience. She works hard for corporations, social clients and nonprofit organizations by providing everything they need in order to have a successful event.
PTBJ has serviced corporate and social events, grand openings, premieres, new product launches, press conferences, celebrity events, and marketing/branding for clients. The company has received numerous Image Awards, St. Louis American Foundation Top 25 African-American Businesses, NAWBO awards, and The Wall of Fame Awards over the past years.
