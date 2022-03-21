Jemal C. Dents

Jemal C. Dents

Jemal C. Dents has joined the Board of Rx Outreach, the country’s largest non-profit, digital pharmacy. As director of strategic client executive – health and life sciences at Microsoft, He serves as the Virtual CEO leading Microsoft's overall relationship with a large non-profit national healthcare provider. Mr. Dents brings extensive experience in healthcare and business corporations, previously serving as the director of strategic accounts at Cardinal Health and director of corporate accounts at Applied Medical.

