PreventEd presented the 2022 Gateway Award to Jess Anderson in appreciation of her exemplary work in raising the public’s awareness of alcohol and other drug issues. Anderson is known as “Jess Live” on the air at WHHL Hot 104. She also serves as a brand influencer assisting businesses in promoting brand awareness and creating content on her brand new podcast “Black Girl Uncensored with Jess Live.” She has served as a mentor to young women through various organizations throughout the St. Louis area, and hosts an annual College Care Package Drive which targets young ladies who have accomplished getting into college but do not have the financial means to purchase items while pursuing their education. She volunteers for KIPP and is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
People on the Move
Jess Anderson receives PreventEd’s Gateway Award
- The St. Louis American Staff
- Updated
