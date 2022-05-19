Joe Mark

Joe Mark

Gateway Arch Park Foundation welcomed Joe Mark as chair of its Friends Advisory Board, which is hosting its 2nd annual Picnic in Your Park fundraising event at Gateway Arch National Park May 15 Mark is vice president-relationship manager team leader at Enterprise Bank & Trust. He also serves on the Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation board, Belleville CEO board, STL Regional Business Council YPN Steering Committee, St. Louis Sports Commission Board & Southwestern Illinois Leadership Council. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2009.

