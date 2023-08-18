Audacy has announced the appointment of ‘Johnnie D’ Glover as brand manager of Adult R&B 96.3 The Lou WFUN-FM St. Louis and Hip Hop Hot 104.1 WHHL Hazelwood MO.
Glover most recently served as program director of iHeartMedia Hip Hop 107.5 WGCI Chicago from 2017 until his position was eliminated in March. He originally joined iHeart Chicago as APD of WGCI and Adult R&B “V103” WVAZ in June 2015. He has also served as APD/morning show producer at “V103” WVEE Atlanta and held roles at WQHT New York, WPWX Chicago, and WPHI Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.