Florissant-local Joseph Thedford is one of 25 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for high school seniors from Sallie Mae in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Currently, Thedford is a freshman at Jackson State University studying civil engineering.
Thedford was selected among over ONE THOUSAND applicants based on his academic performance and upstanding moral character, both in his academic and personal life. With his scholarship money he can go through his four years at Jackson State without having to work a job as well as take classes full time.
$250,000 was awarded to recipients as part of a $3 million commitment over three years by The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae, to help students from underserved communities on their journey to access and complete higher education.
Thedford and the other winners will be highlighted on Sallie Mae’s Twitter and LinkedIn channels throughout November in celebration of National Scholarship Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.