Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis has announced Joshua Smith as their new director of construction. Smith comes to Habitat Saint Louis after founding, owning and operating his own construction and rehabilitation company, SmithCo. Contracting & Consulting which opened in 2017. He has worked as a laborer, tradesman, and project manager in residential and commercial construction for over seven years before he started his own company. A graduate of Rhodes College, Smith exhibited a passion for environmental studies, urban planning and infrastructure which grew into his graduate thesis and ultimately his BA degree. Now he will channel his passion for efficient and sustainable building practices into the construction of new and rehabbed homes for Habitat home buyers. 

