Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS) announced that Joyce Wilks-Love will serve on its board of trustees. PCHAS serves children and families in need and provides foster care, in-home family preservation and therapeutic mentoring in the St. Louis area. Wilks-Love is a retired educator who served in the education community as a classroom teacher in School District #189 – East St. Louis, Illinois and as an administrator in the Alton Community Unit School District and St. Louis Public Schools.  She received her B.S. degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia and her MA in Education Administration from Washington University. She also serves on the board of The Green Center, an arts and environmental education organization dedicated to helping people connect with the natural world.

