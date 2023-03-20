Juanita Shaw, a sixth-grade teacher at Westview Middle School was named the Riverview Gardens School District Teacher of the Year.Shaw has served as a teacher at Westview Middle for four years. She earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Harris-Stowe State University. She has earned master’s degrees in Curriculum and Instruction and Educational Leadership from the University of Phoenix.Outside the classroom, Shaw serves as a youth mentor and is an avid motorcycle rider. She has ridden more than 75,000 miles across the United States and Canada. She incorporates her travel experiences with her scholars during lessons.
People on the Move
Juanita Shaw named RGSD Teacher of the Year
St. Louis American staff
