Judge Krista S. Peyton was appointed associate circuit judge in St. Louis County by Governor Michael L. Parson.
Prior to her appointment, Peyton served as the general counsel and chief contracting officer for the St. Louis Housing Authority. She was responsible for litigation, real estate matters, landlord tenant matters, contract negotiation, transactional matters and led the competitive procurement process. Before that, Ms. Peyton served as an attorney in the Legal Department for the St. Louis County Family Court, and represented the St. Louis County Juvenile Officer in all phases of prosecution of juvenile delinquency and child protection matters and appellate matters involving termination of parental rights.
Peyton is a St. Louis native who attended Rosati Kain High School and completed her undergraduate work at Southeast Missouri State University and earned a BS degree in Political Science. She completed her legal studies in 1995 at Syracuse University. During law school, Peyton completed a master’s degree in political science at the Maxwell School of Government at Syracuse University.
Peyton is a former Assistant St. Louis City Counselor where she was involved in medical malpractice defense litigation. In 2005, Peyton started working as a Guardian ad Litem advocating for abused and neglected children in foster care in the 22nd Judicial Circuit.
