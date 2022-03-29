Juliette Douglas, retired deputy director for the Six Mile Regional Library District, has been named chair of United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Regional Investment Committee.
The Regional Investment Committee is comprised of local volunteers that help inform and manage the distribution of donations made to the annual United Way campaign as well as grants for special programs and causes, provide oversight with monitoring funded agencies’ performance, and provides recommendations regarding community investments.
“United Way provides financial support, training, collaborative forums, and various other resources for many nonprofit, for-profit, and governmental organizations throughout our region,” said Douglas. “United Way is a vital part of our community that brings these organizations together with one goal – to help people live their best possible lives, and I am proud to be a part of that goal.”
Douglas has over 30 years of upper management experience in a variety of public industries including transportation, education, and libraries. For more than 10 years, she was the sole proprietor of JF Douglas and Associates, a consulting firm that specialized in helping small for-profit and nonprofit organizations develop strategic plans, increase management efficiencies, and conduct executive job searches.
Douglas has previously volunteered for the United Negro College Fund, various boards and committees for United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Forest Park Women’s Hat Luncheon committee, and committees of the Illinois Library Association. She has also served on the St. Louis Community Credit Union board, American Association of Industrial Management (AAIM) board, Productive Living board for St. Louis County Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, and many others.
