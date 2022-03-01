The School District of University City announced Justin Davis has been hired as the new principal of Brittany Woods Middle School. Davis most recently served as the principal of The East New York Arts and Civics High School (TEACH), a former charter school in Brooklyn, New York that recently became a member school of the New York City Department of Education. A native of North County, Davis earned a B.A. from Harris Stowe State University and an M.A. from Lindenwood University. He got his start in education in the St. Louis area, teaching middle and high school social studies in Normandy and Ferguson-Florissant schools.
People on the Move
Justin Davis named principal at Brittany Woods
- St. Louis American Staff
