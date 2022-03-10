Tatiana Gillum

Justine PETERSEN has hired Tatiana Gillum as asset building manager. Gillum has over 10 years of experience in the banking/financial industry. She obtained her MBA in 2014. Her mission is to help the community one client at a time by educating, providing resources and tools to be successful, build generational wealth, and create homeownership. For her, being an asset building manager gives her the opportunity to not only complete her mission but make a difference by helping others improve their credit and achieve their goals.

