Riverview Gardens School District named Kasia Landa as principal at Glasgow Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year. Landa has served as interim principal at Glasgow since January. She previously served as an instructional coach at Glasgow from 2017 until her appointment as interim principal in January 2022. Landa also served as a classroom teacher in the district from 2014-2017.Landa earned a Bachelor of Science in Educational Education from the University of Missouri - St. Louis. She also earned a master of education in education administration and an educational specialist degree in education administration from UMSL.

