Riverview Gardens School District named Kasia Landa as principal at Glasgow Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year. Landa has served as interim principal at Glasgow since January. She previously served as an instructional coach at Glasgow from 2017 until her appointment as interim principal in January 2022. Landa also served as a classroom teacher in the district from 2014-2017.Landa earned a Bachelor of Science in Educational Education from the University of Missouri - St. Louis. She also earned a master of education in education administration and an educational specialist degree in education administration from UMSL.
featured
People on the Move
Kasia Landa named principal of Glasgow Elementary
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
News
Most Popular
Articles
- From Cote Brilliante to ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Roberts brings baggage to race against Bush
- Sen. Steve Roberts Jr. challenges Rep. Cori Bush
- The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s French connection
- Albert and Deidre Pujols will divorce after more than 20 years of marriage
- Lakevia Jackson, mother to Young Thug’s son shot and killed in bowling ball dispute at Atlanta bowling alley
- Seven excellent awardees
- Cheri Tillis named CEO of non-profit
- St. Louis Area Foodbank receives $35,000 grant
- Shonnah Parades named Construction Forum VP
Images
Videos
Collections
- ‘Corked’ - St. Louis icon, comedian Cedric the Entertainer spotlights wine curated in honor of his late mother, Rosetta Boyce Kyle
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 31, 2022
- Oscar Fashion and special moments with people of color
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 24, 2022
- Maxwell is back!
- New Edition: The Culture Tour
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 17, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.