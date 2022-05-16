Kawanna Leggett, Ed.D., an accomplished, nationally recognized justice-oriented student development leader, will be Loyola Marymount University’s next senior vice president for student affairs. Most recently, she served as associate vice chancellor of student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis. At Washington University, Leggett oversaw residential life and housing, conference services, student transitions and family programs, and the faculty fellows in Residence Program. Leggett earned her doctor of education from the University of Missouri, St. Louis, and her master of education at the University of Arkansas. She was honored with the Washington University Culture of Care Award in 2021.
People on the Move
Kawanna Leggett named senior VP at Loyola Marymount
The St. Louis American Staff
