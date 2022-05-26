Keesha Fife

Keesha Fife

Riverview Gardens School District announced the hiring of Keesha Fife as the principal of Lewis & Clark Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year. Fife has served as a first grade teacher at Lemasters Elementary School since 2020. She previously worked for the District as a sixth grade English Language Arts teacher from 2016-2017. Fife also brings administrative experience as a former principal at Jackson Arts & Technology Academy in Lansing, Mich. and as an assistant principal at Center Academy School in Flint, Mich. She boasts international teaching experience in Beijing, China, as well.

