Riverview Gardens School District announced the hiring of Keesha Fife as the principal of Lewis & Clark Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year. Fife has served as a first grade teacher at Lemasters Elementary School since 2020. She previously worked for the District as a sixth grade English Language Arts teacher from 2016-2017. Fife also brings administrative experience as a former principal at Jackson Arts & Technology Academy in Lansing, Mich. and as an assistant principal at Center Academy School in Flint, Mich. She boasts international teaching experience in Beijing, China, as well.
Keesha Fife named principal of Lewis & Clark Elementary
