The Board of Directors of Annie Malone Children and Family Services recently appointed Keisha Lee as interim CEO following the retirement of her predecessor. Since March 2019, Lee has served as COO after formerly serving on its Board of Directors for two years, providing leadership to the program directors, implementing operational controls, administrative and reporting procedures to ensure the agency’s growth and sustainability. Before coming to Annie Malone, Lee served in leadership roles with St. Louis Arc, Emmaus Homes, Nestle Purina North America and Enterprise Holdings Corporation. Lee an alumna of CORO Women in Leadership, Focus St. Louis Emerging Leaders Program and is a member of the St. Louis County NAACP, and the Regional Business Council’s Leadership 100.
People on the Move
Keisha Lee appointed interim CEO of Annie Malone
- St. Louis American Staff
