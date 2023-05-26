Kelly Jackson

5 On Your Side’s Kelly Jackson recently celebrated 25 years with TEGNA, the parent company of KSDK. Jackson, an Emmy-award winning journalist, originally came to 5 On Your Side in 1998, and then moved to California to anchor at a 5 On Your Side sister station for a few years. She returned to St. Louis in 2010 and has anchored the weekend morning editions of Today in St. Louis at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ever since. Earlier in 2023 she was honored by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, and she was part of  the 5 On Your Side team that won a Gracie Award last year from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. She is also a past recipient of a 40 Under 40 award from the St. Louis Business Journal.

