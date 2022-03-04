The Affinia Healthcare board of directors and general advisors are very delighted to announce that Dr. Kendra Holmes, senior VP, has been selected as its next president and CEO. Dr. Holmes will assume the role of President and CEO upon Dr. Alan Freeman’s retirement from Affinia Healthcare, which will occur no later than December 31, 2022. From today and throughout this transitional period in 2022, Dr. Holmes will assume the expanded role of executive vice president at Affinia Healthcare.
Mr. Kimball McMullin, board chair, stated “Dr. Holmes has progressively developed an impressive resume, displaying exceptional leadership during her 19-year tenure at Affinia Healthcare. Our board considered several well-qualified applicants for the position. Dr. Holmes’ distinguished service in our organization and throughout the region set her apart.”
Affinia Healthcare, the former Grace Hill Neighborhood Health Centers, is a nonprofit that has served the St. Louis region since 1906. Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black individual, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO.
Dr. Holmes commented “I am humbled and honored to be selected to lead an organization committed to serving the health needs of the most vulnerable in our region. My gratitude to our dedicated Affinia Healthcare team for their tireless work and to Dr. Alan Freeman, our president and CEO, for his mentorship and support.”
Among her various appointments, Dr. Holmes represents Affinia Healthcare as a board member for the Missouri Primary Care Association and the St. Louis Integrated Health Network; and serves the broader community through her membership on the Goldfarb School of Nursing Board of Trustees and the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis Board of Trustees.
