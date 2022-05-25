Kendra Jones has joined Roanoke Construction as assistant project manager for The Oakland Group, the new development arm of the company. Her work will focus on low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) development. Jones is a graduate of Howard University, holding a degree in mechanical engineering. She has previously owned and operated her own business, Lavender Hill Group, which focused on residential construction management and design engineering. Roanoke Construction is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm founded in 2012 and operating across the midwestern United States, and headquartered in St. Louis.
featured
People on the Move
Kendra Jones named asst. project manager at Roanoke Construction
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Issues of safety loom large in 1st District Congressional race
- Bad to the bone
- Kendrick Lamar addresses infidelity issues on a new album
- Go hard or go home
- Tracy Smith selected as principal of Ross Elementary
- Judge Krista S. Peyton serves as newest judge in St. Louis County
- ‘We are back!’
- Small schools make big tracks to state titles
- Michael Sack named interim police chief
- Racial Healing + Justice Fund announces new governance board
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.