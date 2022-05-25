Kendra Jones

Kendra Jones

Kendra Jones has joined Roanoke Construction as assistant project manager for The Oakland Group, the new development arm of the company. Her work will focus on low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) development. Jones is a graduate of Howard University, holding a degree in mechanical engineering. She has previously owned and operated her own business, Lavender Hill Group, which focused on residential construction management and design engineering. Roanoke Construction is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm founded in 2012 and operating across the midwestern United States, and headquartered in St. Louis.

