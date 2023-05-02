National Student Nurses’ Association (NSNA) announced the appointment of Kenya D. Williams, EdD, RN, RP, CAE, as executive director. Before joining NSNA, Dr. Williams was the cardiology and respiratory care service line director at Barnes Jewish St. Peters in St. Peters, MO, and Progress West Hospital, O’Fallon, MO. A native of Missouri, Williams earned an associate of science in nursing from St. Louis Community College and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Missouri. She earned a master’s of science in nursing focusing on health systems management from the University of Virginia. She completed a doctor of education in interdisciplinary leadership at Creighton University.
Kenya Williams named executive director of student nurses assoc.
