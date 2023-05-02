Kenya Williams

Kenya Williams

National Student Nurses’ Association (NSNA) announced the appointment of Kenya D. Williams, EdD, RN, RP, CAE, as executive director. Before joining NSNA, Dr. Williams was the cardiology and respiratory care service line director at Barnes Jewish St. Peters in St. Peters, MO, and Progress West Hospital, O’Fallon, MO. A native of Missouri, Williams earned an associate of science in nursing from St. Louis Community College and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Missouri. She earned a master’s of science in nursing focusing on health systems management from the University of Virginia. She completed a doctor of education in interdisciplinary leadership at Creighton University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.