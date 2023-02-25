Kesha Kent was named senior director of career development with Rung for Women. She has shared her expertise as panelist and keynote speaker for media outlets such as Oprah Daily and a diverse group of businesses and organizations, including: Ameren, Hire Level Staffing, Dress for Success, Washington University at St. Louis, Saint Louis University, Judson University, SCI Engineering, Professional Women's Alliance, National Society of Black Engineers, National Speakers Association, National Black MBAs and more. Kesha has also served on several local and global boards. She holds a bachelor’s degree in management and leadership and a master’s in organizational leadership both from Judson University.
People on the Move
Kesha Kent named senior director at Rung for Women
St. Louis American staff
