Kesha Kent has been named diversity talent strategist at Husch Blackwell. Kent is author of "Networking, It's Your Superpower!." She also co-authored the book "Stuck. Strained. Stressed.: Real Stories About Shifting Your Mindset to Overcome Challenges." She has a master's degree in organizational leadership and a bachelor of arts degree in leadership/management from Judson University. Prior to Husch Blackwell, Kent served in several positions at Ascension Health, including national talent adviser. She is also the owner and founder of MrsKeshSpeaks, LLC.

