Kesha Kent has been named diversity talent strategist at Husch Blackwell. Kent is author of "Networking, It's Your Superpower!." She also co-authored the book "Stuck. Strained. Stressed.: Real Stories About Shifting Your Mindset to Overcome Challenges." She has a master's degree in organizational leadership and a bachelor of arts degree in leadership/management from Judson University. Prior to Husch Blackwell, Kent served in several positions at Ascension Health, including national talent adviser. She is also the owner and founder of MrsKeshSpeaks, LLC.
Kesha Kent named talent strategist at Husch Blackwell
St. Louis American staff
