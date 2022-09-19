Kisha Lee

Kisha Lee

Earlier in the Spring, the Ladue Schools Board of Education voted Kisha Lee to serve as School Board president. Lee is the first African American to lead the Ladue Schools Board of Education. During her time on the board, Lee has been a champion of hiring a more diverse staff to be more reflective of the student demographics. Lee holds both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from the University of Missouri – St. Louis, which includes an emphasis on non-profit management and leadership with extensive research in public education and social work. She also has obtained both advanced and master Board Member Certification from the Missouri School Boards’ Association.

