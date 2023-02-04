Kitty Castilleja-Cutts

Kitty Castilleja-Cutts 

Operation Food Search (OFS) welcomed Kitty Castilleja-Cutts as their new human resources manager.  Castilleja-Cutts will lead all aspects of the human resources team, including attracting and hiring top talent, providing positive employee relations support to managers and employees, administering benefits, and enhancing existing policies, procedures, and programs to sustain OFS’s healthy and thriving culture. She will serve as a key member of the senior leadership team. Castilleja-Cutts holds a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a minor in management and marketing. She has a Society for Human Resources Management Certified Professional designation.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.