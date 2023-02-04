Operation Food Search (OFS) welcomed Kitty Castilleja-Cutts as their new human resources manager. Castilleja-Cutts will lead all aspects of the human resources team, including attracting and hiring top talent, providing positive employee relations support to managers and employees, administering benefits, and enhancing existing policies, procedures, and programs to sustain OFS’s healthy and thriving culture. She will serve as a key member of the senior leadership team. Castilleja-Cutts holds a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a minor in management and marketing. She has a Society for Human Resources Management Certified Professional designation.
Kitty Castilleja-Cutts named HR manager at Operation Food Search
