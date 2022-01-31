Latonya Yarbro

Latonya Yarbro was recently promoted to the position of senior producer at KMOV-TV. Prior to joining KMOV in St. Louis, Yarbro was a producer at Fox59 in Indianapolis. Yarbro has a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism from Indiana University Bloomington where she was a Founders Scholar. She is a member of the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists.

