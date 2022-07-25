Stephanie Koch

Stephanie Koch

 Photo Courtesy of The Luminary

Stephanie Koch has been named interim executive director of The Luminary. She joined The Luminary in April 2021 to oversee the exhibitions and residency program and has additionally dedicated her time to visioning new programs such as the Process-As-Practice and The Arts Writing Residencies, forging new institutional partnerships with the Black Embodiments Studio and Burnaway. Koch relaunched in-person engagement after a long hiatus through an ambitious series of programming, including the opening of Know/How Books + Print and hosting Black Coffee to create more welcoming spaces in the gallery.

