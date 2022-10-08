Kwame Building Group
Kwame Building Group recently hired Briana Jones as project administrator. As project administrator, Jones is responsible for administrative support on various projects, working primarily on the Metropolitan Sewer District project. She corresponds with project team members and clients, creating presentations, managing records and compiling reports. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers.

