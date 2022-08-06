Kyla Pollard has been named group manager for Commerce Bank, overseeing the operation and management of six branches in the St. Louis Region. Additionally, she is responsible for business development and customer service related to the bank’s consumer banking, lending, and small business services. She has previously held the positions of branch manager and assistant vice president at Commerce.
featured
People on the Move
Kyla Pollard named group manager/VP at Commerce Bank
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Gallery
Most Popular
Articles
- Cori Bush blasts Roberts in 1st Congressional District race
- The American’s endorsements for the August 2 Democratic primary
- Roberts’ close Republican ties, problematic public fights raise questions
- East St. Louis native and McDonald’s owner helps flood victims in his community
- Jazz bassist, R&B singer Michael Henderson dies
- Kevin Samuels’ death result of hypertension
- Woke voters know fluff from substance
- Resources for St. Louis city flood victims
- Mayor Jones appoints Hogan and Wright to St. Louis Board of Education
- It’s Valentine’s day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.