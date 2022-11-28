Cigna has named La Tosha Johnson health engagement well-being coordinator. In her new role, Johnson will develop and implement employee health programs and strategies for Cigna clients, including Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD).
Additionally, she will plan and execute wellness events and share wellness presentations. Prior to joining Cigna, Johnson worked as a recreation program specialist for the City of Maryland Heights and personal trainer. The St. Louis native graduated from Ladue High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.