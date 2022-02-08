Riverview Gardens School District announced the appointment of LaKena Curtis as the District’s director of federal programs. Curtis will coordinate and monitor grant funds, including Title, Cares Act, ESSER and special projects to ensure compliance with federal and state laws for improved academic performance.
She will also manage required Federal and State reporting, secure financial resources for the district and provide support to schools through the procurement of federal, state and private grants. Prior to her appointment, Curtis served as principal at Glasgow Elementary School as well as Central Middle, assistant principal at CMS, and as a communications arts teacher at Danforth Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.