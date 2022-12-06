LaRhonda L. Wilson, associate professor of sociology at St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley, is one of two recipients honored with an Excellence in Teaching Award. The veteran educator – who also serves as the College’s Center for Teaching and Learning coordinator – and Lisa Ebert of Jefferson College were tapped winners from a pool of 12 finalists recognized at the awards dinner Nov. 30 at the Missouri Community College Association’s 58th Annual Convention and Tradeshow Awards.The Excellence in Teaching Award is presented annually to outstanding instructors for work done during the previous year. The winners set the standard of excellence not only within higher education, their institutions but across the state.
featured
People on the Move
LaRhonda L. Wilson honored with Community College Association’s teaching award
- St. Louis American Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Other News
Gallery
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Mary's repeats as State Champions
- Blaire Underwood proposes to longtime friend, Josie Hart
- Kevin Coleman Jr. named SWAC Freshman of the Year
- The Kevin Johnson story
- Kevin Johnson executed on Tuesday night
- “Twerkoholic” singer B. Smyth dies from respiratory failure at 28
- Handfull of young leaders file to run for St. Louis Alderpersons
- Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are officially married
- EST Gee developing cataract, losing eyesight in left eye three years since video shoot incident
- Deltas’ Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 10 return
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.