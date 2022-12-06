LaRhonda L. Wilson

LaRhonda L. Wilson

 Photo courtesy of St. Louis Community College

LaRhonda L. Wilson, associate professor of sociology at St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley, is one of two recipients honored with an Excellence in Teaching Award. The veteran educator – who also serves as the College’s Center for Teaching and Learning coordinator – and Lisa Ebert of Jefferson College were tapped winners from a pool of 12 finalists recognized at the awards dinner Nov. 30 at the Missouri Community College Association’s 58th Annual Convention and Tradeshow Awards.The Excellence in Teaching Award is presented annually to outstanding instructors for work done during the previous year. The winners set the standard of excellence not only within higher education, their institutions but across the state. 

