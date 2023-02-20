LaShanda Johnson

LaShanda Johnson

 Photo courtesy of Riverview Gardens School District

LaShanda Johnson has been selected as the next principal of Parkway’s Wren Hollow Elementary, effective July 1.  Johnson is currently the head principal at Koch Elementary in the Riverview Gardens School District, where she has served for five years. Prior to this position, she served as a middle school principal also in Riverview Gardens. Johnson’s classroom experience includes five years as a middle school math teacher where she was named teacher of the year twice. Johnson holds a doctorate in educational administration from Maryville University. She holds a master’s in both administration and secondary curriculum and instruction from UMSL. She earned a bachelor of arts in psychology from Saint Louis University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.