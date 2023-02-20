LaShanda Johnson has been selected as the next principal of Parkway’s Wren Hollow Elementary, effective July 1. Johnson is currently the head principal at Koch Elementary in the Riverview Gardens School District, where she has served for five years. Prior to this position, she served as a middle school principal also in Riverview Gardens. Johnson’s classroom experience includes five years as a middle school math teacher where she was named teacher of the year twice. Johnson holds a doctorate in educational administration from Maryville University. She holds a master’s in both administration and secondary curriculum and instruction from UMSL. She earned a bachelor of arts in psychology from Saint Louis University.
LaShanda Johnson named principal of Wren Hollow Elementary
