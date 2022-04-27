LaVada Rice has been named the director of Webster University’s Downtown and West Port campuses. In this role, Rice will manage local community and corporate relationships, coordinate and support regional recruiting and academic organization, and develop and execute plans to support regional and university programs, directives, and regulatory compliance. Rice serves as the president-elect of the Missouri Association of Blacks in Higher Education (MABHE) and is scheduled to complete her doctorate in higher education administration from Lindenwood University in December 2022.
featured
People on the Move
LaVada Rice named director at two Webster campuses
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Urban League to open Entrepreneurship Center in North St. Louis
- Four outstanding African-American women named 2022 Women of Achievement
- Taylor Geospatial Institute targets STL as world leader
- 'We ready' rapper Archie Eversole shot, and killed by his brother
- Orlando Watson, co-owner of Prime 55 Restaurant, has passed
- Connecting the dots of Days’ delay; Roberts Jr.’s KMOV defense, $100K settlement raises more questions
- North STL County rec center, Convention Center funding approved
- WASHU unveils painting of renowned educator Dr. Robert L. Williams II
- North St. Louis County sewing center helps people heal from trauma
- Dominic LeNoir named principal of Danforth Elementary
Images
Videos
Collections
- This Week's Photos: Apr 21, 2022
- 22nd Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards Luncheon
- This Week's Photos: Apr 14, 2022
- This Week's Photos: Apr 7, 2022
- ‘Corked’ - St. Louis icon, comedian Cedric the Entertainer spotlights wine curated in honor of his late mother, Rosetta Boyce Kyle
- Oscar Fashion and special moments with people of color
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 31, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.