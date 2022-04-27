DC

LaVada Rice has been named the director of Webster University’s Downtown and West Port campuses. In this role, Rice will manage local community and corporate relationships, coordinate and support regional recruiting and academic organization, and develop and execute plans to support regional and university programs, directives, and regulatory compliance. Rice serves as the president-elect of the Missouri Association of Blacks in Higher Education (MABHE) and is scheduled to complete her doctorate in higher education administration from Lindenwood University in December 2022.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.