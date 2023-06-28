Leesa Ross

Leesa Ross

Leesa Ross, MMC, city clerk of Frontenac, Missouri, was elected to the Board of Directors of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), a nonprofit organization with more than 15,000 members worldwide. Ross’s Region represents Illinois, Kansas and Missouri. Ross has been employed by Frontenac for 32 years, having served as a police dispatcher for five years, court clerk for four years, prior to city clerk. She served her state association as president. She is currently a member of the executive board, serving as a director for the Eastern Division, and will continue to serve until retirement as ex-officio. She served on MoCCFOA’s budget, certification, education, mentoring/membership, nominating, outstanding Clerk, oversight, scholarship, and silent auction committees.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.