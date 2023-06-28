Leesa Ross, MMC, city clerk of Frontenac, Missouri, was elected to the Board of Directors of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), a nonprofit organization with more than 15,000 members worldwide. Ross’s Region represents Illinois, Kansas and Missouri. Ross has been employed by Frontenac for 32 years, having served as a police dispatcher for five years, court clerk for four years, prior to city clerk. She served her state association as president. She is currently a member of the executive board, serving as a director for the Eastern Division, and will continue to serve until retirement as ex-officio. She served on MoCCFOA’s budget, certification, education, mentoring/membership, nominating, outstanding Clerk, oversight, scholarship, and silent auction committees.
featured
People on the Move
Leesa Ross to serve as region director for municipal clerks organization
