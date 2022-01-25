Leslie T. Tolliver

Leslie T. Tolliver

Leslie T. Tolliver was recently appointed to the board of directors for The Sophia Project. The Sophia Project Inc.'s mission is to engage, educate, and empower young women to make sound decisions, embrace personal awareness, and build healthy relationships. Last year, Tolliver was named senior employee relations specialist at Midland States Bank. In her role Tolliver manages all employee relations matters, talent acquisitions for key bank roles and serve as chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Council and lead all of Midland's diversity and inclusion efforts.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.