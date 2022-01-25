Leslie T. Tolliver was recently appointed to the board of directors for The Sophia Project. The Sophia Project Inc.'s mission is to engage, educate, and empower young women to make sound decisions, embrace personal awareness, and build healthy relationships. Last year, Tolliver was named senior employee relations specialist at Midland States Bank. In her role Tolliver manages all employee relations matters, talent acquisitions for key bank roles and serve as chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Council and lead all of Midland's diversity and inclusion efforts.
People on the Move
Leslie T. Tolliver named to The Sophia Project board
