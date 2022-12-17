Following a nationwide search, Lincoln University of Missouri has hired April Robinson as executive director of human resources. Robinson earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Jones College in Jacksonville, Florida. She holds a dual-degree master of science in health care and project management from Kaplan University. Professional affiliations include the Society for Human Resource Management and the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources. She has previously served in human resources positions in higher education, non-profit and Fortune 500 companies.
People on the Move
Lincoln U names April Robinson as HR director
- St. Louis American Staff
