Lincoln University (LU) of Missouri has promoted Curtis Burton to assistant dean of students in the Division for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. Burton will assist in facilitating the institution’s strategic plan to support enrollment and retention through holistic co-curricular student experience at LU. As assistant dean of students, Burton’s leadership will focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, student rights and responsibility (formerly student conduct), violence prevention initiatives, and student engagement. Burton earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Lincoln University and a master's in higher education administration from the University of Toledo.
Lincoln University promotes Curtis Burton to assistant dean
