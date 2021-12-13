Lincoln University dean of students, chief diversity officer and chief student affairs officer Zakiya Brown has been selected as a member of the 2022 Community of Fellows for the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) at Clark Atlanta University. Only 30 members in the nation are selected as HBCU ELI Fellows each year. The first competency and performance-based program of its kind, ELI helps preserve and strengthen Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as hubs for education, opportunity and uplift in the community they serve. Brown holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Central State University and a master of education in educational leadership from Concordia University-Portland. She is currently pursuing a doctor of education in higher education administration with Northcentral University.
featured
People on the Move
Lincoln University’s Brown Selected as Executive Leadership Institute Fellow
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Hot Sheet
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. Rep. Cori Bush calls Paul McKee’s actions ‘an abomination’
- A passion for fashion
- Benefits of Walking
- After hour-long debate on coin toss, new wards have numbers
- Bush and Jones applaud Board of Aldermen’s rebuke of Homer G. Phillips' name on north city medical facility
- City sues state over law with ‘police officers bill of rights'
- Black women are leading the way in diversity at Catholic Charities
- In Loving Memory of Helen J. Hall
- Erykah Badu faces criticism for more than 20-year younger fiancé
- St. Louis artist’s work depicting Mary, Jesus as Black stolen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.