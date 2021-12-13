Lincoln University’s Brown Selected as Executive Leadership Institute Fellow
Laura Bennett-Smith

Lincoln University dean of students, chief diversity officer and chief student affairs officer Zakiya Brown has been selected as a member of the 2022 Community of Fellows for the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) at Clark Atlanta University. Only 30 members in the nation are selected as HBCU ELI Fellows each year. The first competency and performance-based program of its kind, ELI helps preserve and strengthen Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as hubs for education, opportunity and uplift in the community they serve. Brown holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Central State University and a master of education in educational leadership from Concordia University-Portland. She is currently pursuing a doctor of education in higher education administration with Northcentral University.

