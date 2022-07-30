Lincoln University of Missouri has selected Dr. Danisha Williams as director of admissions. Most recently, Williams has served as the director of admission and recruitment at Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Mississippi, where she implemented an aggressive and strategic recruitment plan that emphasized superior customer service, constant communication, and high visibility. She began her career in higher education in 2010 at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she held various roles in residence life and the Office of Admissions, including director of admission and recruitment.
