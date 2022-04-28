Linda Robinson

Linda Robinson

Linda Robinson earned the necessary votes during the Tuesday, April 5 St. Louis County Municipal Elections to secure a spot on the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School Board. She serves as the director of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’ Save Our Sisters Program and is a service-oriented leader with extensive experience in the nonprofit and financial service sectors. She has more than two decades of experience in the field of volunteer recruitment, volunteer management, training and retention. Robinson is a co-founder of St. Louis Finest Volunteers – a cadre of individuals who lend their skills and service to a host of events in various sectors throughout the region.

