Lisa Morgan joins Midwest BankCentre as vice president of community and economic development. She is responsible for helping revitalize St. Louis communities by providing banking and lending services to underserved groups through partnerships with community organizations & nonprofits. With over forty-one years of banking experience, Morgan extends the bank’s reach within the region’s Black community while helping nonprofits, faith-based institutions and local businesses with all their banking needs. Morgan spent more than 17 years at Together Credit Union and has a BS in business administration and finance from UMSL.
